January Midnight Snack

Every week night when the clock strikes twelve, check out the legendary KZ106 Midnight Snack! We put the spotlight on the Classic Rock artists you can’t get enough of, and we don’t just give you a taste–we pig out. Album tracks, deep cuts, it’s an auditory exploration that will leave you full-to-burstin’ with your favorites.

1/2 RUSH

1/3 CCR

1/4 CLAPTON

1/5 FOREIGNER

1/6 LED ZEPPELIN

1/9 BAD COMPANY

1/10 SPRINGSTEEN

1/11 EAGLES

1/12 POISON

1/13 1 HIT WONDERS

1/16 JETHRO TULL

1/17 POLICE

1/18 STEVE MILLER BAND

1/19 VAN HALEN

1/20 REO SPEEDWAGON

1/23 YES

1/24 KISS

1/25 GENESID

1/26 MOTLEY CRUE

1/27 AC/DC

1/30 JOE WALSH

1/31 FLEETWOOD MAC