LIVE from CES in Las Vegas

Kelly’s Pet Project 01/05: LaKoda

Sweet LaKoda is a 10 month old beauty….a Shepherd mix, she is smart and sweet and already knows a few basic commands.  She would benefit from some training and will catch on super-fast!  A wonderful loyal family member…she’s available for adoption now at the Humane Educational Society.

